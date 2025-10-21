Not the Spurs: NBA champion Stephen Jackson weighs in on which team has the best title odds

From today and for the ensuing nine months, the NBA will embark on a journey to crown its next champion. With the OKC celebrating their championship victory last season, various teams have retooled their rosters to vie for the coveted title. Former San Antonio Spurs player and NBA champion, Stephen Jackson, has pinpointed one team he believes has the strongest championship aspirations for the coming season.

“This lineup I’m about to mention is the best lineup in the league this year,” Jackson asserted while speaking on the All The Smoke podcast regarding the Golden State Warriors‘ potential to secure the title this season. “Steph at the one, Jimmy at the two, Kuminga at the three, Draymond at the four, Horford at the five.”

The players Spurs‘ former player has highlighted for the upcoming regular season boast impressive credentials. Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler are widely regarded as two of the most skilled players in the league. On the defensive end, Al Horford, paired with Draymond Green, presents a formidable duo. The lingering question, however, concerns Jonathan Kuminga’s role in the starting lineup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is important to note that Kuminga’s initial exclusion from a Warriors deal stemmed from his limited participation last season. His return doesn’t guarantee him a start, as the team also weighs options like Brad Podziemski and Moses Moody.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

The starting lineup Kerr utilized with the Warriors in the preseason

In anticipation of potentially witnessing the Warriors execute the starting lineup proposed by Jackson, there’s significant interest considering his assertion that the team has a legitimate chance to clinch the NBA title this season.

Advertisement

see also Are LeBron James and Stephen Curry playing tonight in Lakers vs Warriors on Opening Night of 2025-26 NBA season?

Despite the excitement surrounding Jackson’s proposed lineup, head coach Steve Kerr has employed a different strategy during the preseason, positioning Stephen Curry at the forefront.

Advertisement

The lineup that Kerr has experimented with includes Stephen Curry, Moose Moody or Brad Podziemski, Jimmy Butler, Al Horford, and Draymond Green. This combination of players fuels optimism among the fan base, who remain hopeful about the team’s prospects of securing the NBA championship this season.

SurveyCan the Warriors win the NBA title this season? Can the Warriors win the NBA title this season? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement