Nuggets’ key teammate of Nikola Jokic admits and blames lack of commitment vs. Lakers

The Denver Nuggets suffered a tough 123-100 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on NBA Saturday night, falling by 20 points in a game that exposed their struggles. While Denver showed flashes of solid play, they were ultimately outclassed. Despite another triple-double from Nikola Jokic, it wasn’t enough, and point guard Jamal Murray pointed to a lack of commitment as a key factor in the defeat.

According to Murray, sloppy passing, turnovers, and a lack of intensity cost them the game. “Bad passes, not seeing our guy, rushing it, trying to thread the needle,” he said, shaking his head in disappointment. “Against a physical team, you have to make adjustments. Just be strong with the ball, meet the ball, catch it with two hands. Down the stretch, we just didn’t do a good job of taking care of the ball.”

“It was a tough game. We were within striking distance all night but just couldn’t close the gap, and that gets frustrating,” Murray added. “But credit to them. They played really well.” While he acknowledged Denver’s poor performance, he also made it clear that the Lakers deserved praise for their dominant showing.

Balanced scoring effort not enough

Denver had a well-rounded offensive performance, with five players scoring in double figures, though only one surpassed the 20-point mark. Aaron Gordon led the team with 24 points, five rebounds, and four assists, while Murray contributed 19 points. Jokić finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists, but his impact wasn’t enough to turn the tide. Michael Porter Jr. chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds, and Russell Westbrook added 17 points.

Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets drives against the Los Angeles Lakers

Murray on what’s next for the Nuggets

Despite the tough loss, Murray remained confident in Denver’s ability to bounce back, emphasizing their recent dominance over the Lakers.

“We’ve had their number for a number of years now,” Murray said. “So they get one game, and we’re not going to overreact. We’ll make adjustments, play more physical, and bring the intensity next time. I don’t think we had that tonight.”

Jokic’s perspective on the loss

The matchup against the Lakers marked the first time in February that Denver faced a team with a record above .500. For Jokic, the loss serves as a reality check as the playoffs approach.

“We had a nine-game winning streak against teams that were injured or not really good or high in the standings,” Jokic admitted. “So maybe we tricked ourselves into thinking we were playing great.”

With the postseason looming, the Nuggets will need to refocus and bring a higher level of intensity if they hope to secure a strong position in the Western Conference.