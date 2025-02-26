If there’s one debate that never seems to end in the NBA, it’s the GOAT discussion. With three frontrunners in the conversation, players and former legends alike have weighed in on who deserves the title. The latest to share his take is New York Knicks icon Spencer Haywood.

There are many factors to consider when determining the greatest player of all time, but when all is said and done, the debate usually comes down to a select few. That’s the case with Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and even Kobe Bryant, as all three boast strong credentials for the GOAT distinction.

However, Haywood’s answer may come as a surprise, not because his choice is controversial, but because he came close to facing Jordan early in his career. Having retired just two years before MJ made his NBA debut, Haywood still picked Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James as the greatest of all time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a 2020 interview with the New York Post, Haywood didn’t hesitate to crown LeBron as the GOAT. “I’m like, c’mon. The guy is the king. That’s his name. His name is King James. We always want to hold onto the old sound. Let’s get some new sound, some new music on the set. This is the new music,” Haywood said.

Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant of Team United States pose for a photo during the Men’s basketball medal ceremony on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France.

Advertisement

Haywood explains why LeBron James Is the GOAT

Former NBA player left no doubt about his stance in the GOAT debate, making a strong case for LeBron James over Michael Jordan. While he acknowledged Jordan’s accomplishments, Haywood pointed to several factors that, in his view, solidify James as the greatest player of all time.

Advertisement

see also Celtics legend Ray Allen exposes a weakness in Michael Jordan’s game where LeBron James excels

“He is ‘The GOAT’ over Michael Jordan. (Jordan) did what he did, but today’s players are bigger, better, and faster,” Haywood said. “And to win this one in a pandemic, away from your family, putting your life on the line with no one knowing the lasting effect of COVID—LeBron is the real deal. We witnessed greatness, something incredible. You can’t live in the past.”

Advertisement

Haywood’s remarks reflect his belief that the conversation should shift toward the evolution of the game rather than focusing solely on past legends. While Jordan’s legacy remains undeniable, Haywood sees LeBron’s ability to dominate in today’s game as the defining factor in the debate.

Spencer Haywood’s lasting legacy in the NBA

Haywood’s basketball career was nothing short of groundbreaking. A dominant force in both the ABA and NBA, he left a lasting impact on the sport through his scoring ability, rebounding dominance, and legal battles that changed the landscape of professional basketball.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some of Haywood’s most notable achievements include: