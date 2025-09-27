Paul George sends clear message to 76ers after a disappointing 2024-25 NBA season

The Philadelphia 76ers were without question one of the biggest disappointments of the 2024–25 NBA season. Entering the year as strong contenders after adding Paul George to pair with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, expectations were sky-high.

Instead, a mix of injuries and inconsistent performances derailed the season. George, in particular, faced heavy criticism as his play fell short of what was expected. Still, the former Clippers star delivered an encouraging message as the team looks ahead to the new campaign.

“I’m the Paul George that the 76ers went out and signed. I do think I still got a lot of game in me, playing at a high level. That’s still who I am,” George said during Philadelphia’s media day. “I gotta get healthy to get to that point”.

This will be the nine-time All-Star’s second season with the Sixers, but his first year in Philadelphia was far from his best. In 41 games, he averaged just 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists—well below expectations for a player of his caliber—before being shut down in March with groin and knee injuries.

Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers in action against New York Knicks. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Sixers’ “Big Three” of Embiid, Maxey, and George played only 15 games together in the regular season, finishing with a disappointing 7–8 record in those outings. The lack of continuity made it difficult to develop the chemistry needed to contend.

George reflects on last season

Last season was a harsh reality check for the 76ers, who entered the year with lofty expectations that ultimately went unfulfilled. Paul George himself admitted it was one of the most difficult campaigns of his career, both on and off the court, describing it as a “rock bottom” moment but one the team is determined to move past.

“Last year was tough — one of the toughest seasons I’ve been a part of, not just from a team standpoint, but just from a personal standpoint,” George said. “From a motivational standpoint, it can’t get no worse than last year, right? That was a rock bottom kind of season. I think it was a disappointment, personally, for myself, and obviously, for the fans here. But I think there’s a lot to look forward to. We’ve been leaning on one another”.

George emphasized that the Sixers remain motivated despite the setbacks. “The motivation is there. We’re just hanging on one another, man. We are excited about what’s to come. But we’re definitely taking it one day at a time, just stacking good days,” he added.

