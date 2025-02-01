San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama shares strong criticism on NBA’s trade system

The San Antonio Spurs have seemingly found a cornerstone player for the future in Victor Wembanyama. With his unique and effective skill set, the 7-foot-4 center has quickly emerged as one of the brightest stars in the NBA. However, he is not only known for his talent; he has also demonstrated a sharp winning mentality and a clear understanding of what it takes to succeed at the highest level. Recently, he voiced a strong opinion on the trade system, offering a critical take.

“It’s still something hard to realize, that you can be traded, kind of like an object. It’s super weird,” Wembanyama said during a press conference on Friday, following the Spurs’ victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. “It’s kind of crazy. I think we had one trade last year,” he added.

Given that Victor is still relatively new to the NBA, with just over a year and a half in San Antonio, it’s understandable that some of the league’s more transactional aspects are still difficult for him to accept. However, it’s clear that the idea of him being traded to another team is an unfathomable thought for now, especially considering his immense importance to the Spurs’ future.

“I don’t know. It’s not something I’ve had to live through, either being traded or having a lot of teammates traded,” Wembanyama acknowledged. “I know it’s something that’s common in the league, but we’ll see,” he added.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers

The Spurs may make a trade soon

The topic of potential trades was discussed at Wembanyama’s press conference, especially with rumors swirling about the possibility of new players joining the San Antonio Spurs ahead of the February 6 trade deadline. In particular, speculation has focused on the potential acquisition of Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox.

When asked about Fox, Victor didn’t hesitate to offer praise. “He’s a very good player,” he said, but was careful not to speculate too much on whether Fox might soon be his teammate. “I heard about it today, but I hadn’t seen the rumors…. As I said, I remain in my role as a player. I trust the front office,” he explained.

Wembanyama on his first All-Star selection

During the same press conference, Victor Wembanyama also spoke about the experience of being named a reserve for NBA All-Star Weekend for the first time in his career. “Definitely proud and felt a little weird,” he began. “I was called very last on the broadcast, so I was shaking a little bit in the moment.”

The unexpected revelation prompted a reporter to ask, “They don’t tell you beforehand? You had to watch it like the rest of us?” Wembanyama’s response was direct: “Like common mortals.”

