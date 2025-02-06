Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards makes something clear to the Mavericks about Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks recently pulled off one of the most shocking trades in NBA history, swapping Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis. The deal sent shockwaves throughout the league, sparking discussions from fans, analysts, and players alike. Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards joined the conversation, offering his perspective and a pointed warning to the Mavericks following the trade.

Even Doncic and Davis were blindsided by the news, learning about the deal at the same time as everyone else. Edwards reflected on the surprising move and cautioned Dallas that Doncic might use the criticism surrounding the trade as motivation.

“Man, it’s crazy. He just took them to the Finals. He beat me and took his team to the Finals,” Edwards said in an Instagram video. “I’d just feel so tried that like, if they say I couldn’t do this, I go, you know what I’m saying. Whatever they saying about me, I’m gonna change the whole storyline, the whole campaign, it’s gonna be my campaign. He just took y’all to the Finals”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Edwards also suggested that by trading Doncic, the Mavericks may have inadvertently unleashed a more determined version of the Slovenian superstar. “If the respect that I got for him is where I think it is, yeah they created a monster, hell yeah,” he added. “And I’m excited to play the Lakers now, cuz they created a monster boy”.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers on the sidelines during a 122-97 Lakers win over the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Edwards eager for Lakers-Mavs showdown

While fans are eager to see how Doncic performs alongside LeBron James in Los Angeles, much of the anticipation is building for the eventual showdown between the Lakers and Mavericks. Edwards is no exception, revealing his excitement for the high-stakes matchup.

Advertisement

see also Draymond Green warns the Lakers of a major problem ahead after the Davis-Doncic trade

“I’m excited to see the first time the Lakers play Dallas in Dallas,” Edwards admitted. “I’m super excited to see that, oh my god… It’s in a few weeks? If we’re not playing, I’m buying front row tickets to that b—.”

Advertisement

Edwards jokes about trade rumors

When Edwards first heard about the blockbuster trade, his reaction was both humorous and introspective. He used the moment to address Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly, jokingly asking for a heads-up if a trade involving him were ever in the works.

“I’m scared. Tim, if you’re going to trade me, let me know, dawg. When Luka got traded, anybody is able to get traded,” Edwards quipped to reporters following the Timberwolves’ loss to the Kings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Doncic now donning purple and gold, all eyes will be on his debut with the Lakers and his inevitable matchup against the Mavericks, a game Edwards clearly doesn’t want to miss.