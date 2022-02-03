Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics face each other on Friday at Little Caesars Arena for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Detroit Pistons will face Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 7:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 383rd regular-season game. Expectedly, the Boston Celtics are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 243 direct duels to this day, while the Detroit Pistons have celebrated a triumph in 139 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on February 12, 2021, and it ended in a 108-102 win for the Pistons away in Boston in the previous 2020-2021 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Friday, February 4, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

Detroit Pistons have been in bad form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won only once and lost four games (LLLWL). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Boston Celtics have a much better record of four wins in the last five matches (WLWWW).

The Pistons currently sit in 14th place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.240. While the Celtics are placed five positions above them, in ninth place on the Eastern Conference table, with a win percentage of 0.528. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 12, 1948, and it ended in an 84-75 win for the Celtics.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics, to be played on Friday, at the Little Caesars Arena, will be broadcast in the United States.

Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics matchup. However, judging by the Celtics' recent form and position on the table, we can expect them to win away.

