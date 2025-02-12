Suns’ Kevin Durant makes something clear on matching Lebron James’ 40k points milestone

The Phoenix Suns fell 119-112 to the Memphis Grizzlies in a game that marked a historic milestone for Kevin Durant. The two-time NBA champion scored 34 points in the loss, becoming just the eighth player in NBA history to surpass 30,000 career points during his 18-season career.

With this achievement, Durant climbed to eighth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Ahead of him are LeBron James (41,623 and counting), Kareem Abdul–Jabbar (38,387), Karl Malone (36,928), Kobe Bryant (33,643), Michael Jordan (32,292), Dirk Nowitzki (31,560), and Wilt Chamberlain (31,419).

After the game, Durant was asked in a press conference whether he believed he could reach James’ unprecedented 40,000-point milestone. “I don’t know if I can get there, man. That’s what makes LeBron’s rise to the top pretty special. He stayed healthy and stayed consistent,” Durant said, via Forbes Sports. “So I’m trying to stay consistent and see what happens, man”.

Durant also reflected on the significance of reaching 30,000 career points. “It’s a true honor to be in the same category as those players who helped shape the game, push the game forward,” he explained. “That’s always been my goal—to get the most out of myself every day, to get the most out of my career”.

Kevin Durant #35 shoots a free throw shot to score his 30,000th career point during the second half of the NBA game against the Memphis Grizzlies. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Durant on Suns fans cheering his milestone

Durant’s milestone was reached on a free throw during the third quarter with the Suns trailing 93-81. As the 14-time All-Star sank the shot, the crowd erupted in cheers and applause. After the game, Durant expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support from Suns fans.

“It was incredible, man,” Durant said of the recognition. “I heard the crowd when I made the free throw and then when I went back to the bench. The crowd’s been great ever since I’ve been here, supporting me. They’re there early in games watching us work out, they’re at the airport sometimes”.

Devin Booker weighs in on Durant’s milestone

Devin Booker, who contributed 17 points in the Suns’ loss, praised Durant’s hard work in achieving the 30,000-point milestone and revealed that Durant has always been his favorite player.

“I’ve always said that that’s my favorite player,” Booker said about his teammate. “That’s a testament to the hard work, to the inventor of the nickname ‘hooper,’ that people use too loosely. He breathes it, he lives it, he s— it. This is his game, and he shows it”.

