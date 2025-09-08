Shaquille O’Neal agrees with a list of the 10 greatest players in Lakers history

Shaquille O’Neal is without question one of the most iconic legends in NBA history, remembered as one of the most dominant players of his era, particularly during his years with the Los Angeles Lakers. True to form, he has never been one to hide his thoughts about the league, and this time was no exception.

O’Neal is never shy about speaking his mind, whether on Inside the NBA or through his social media platforms. So when he recently shared a ClutchPoints list ranking the 10 greatest Lakers of all time, fans immediately took notice. The list was loaded with legends, but one detail stood out: Shaq himself was placed at No. 5.

Kobe Bryant Magic Johnson Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Jerry West Shaquille O’Neal James Worthy Wilt Chamberlain Elgin Baylor George Mikan LeBron James

The names featured are undeniably among the most historic players in one of the most celebrated franchises in sports. What stirred debate, however, was the order in which they were ranked.

Screenshot of Shaq stories.

Does Shaq deserve the fifth spot?

Shaq knows better than anyone where he belongs. While he hasn’t publicly confirmed whether he agrees with the ranking, his decision to share it suggests he’s willing to spark the conversation. And if there’s one thing we know about O’Neal, it’s that when he disagrees, he makes his stance clear.

At No. 5, Shaq sits behind Jerry West, a placement that raised eyebrows. West, immortalized as “The Logo,” was one of the most consistent guards of his time, though his playing career with the Lakers included just one championship. By contrast, O’Neal powered the franchise to a three-peat from 2000 to 2002, winning Finals MVP honors all three times. For many, his influence should place him comfortably within the top three.

Wilt Chamberlain’s spot at No. 7 also sparked discussion. Although Chamberlain captured only one title with the Lakers in 1972, his reputation as one of the most dominant players in NBA history makes his placement below O’Neal both logical and controversial at the same time. Meanwhile, LeBron James sliding in at No. 10 remains one of the more polarizing choices, given his impact since arriving in Los Angeles.

Should Shaq be ranked higher?

This is where the debate becomes complicated. Beyond Jerry West, the three names ahead of O’Neal are Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Each has a strong case to remain firmly entrenched in the top tier, and while Shaq’s resume provides arguments for moving higher, the legacy of those three is nearly untouchable.

Each of them represents an era when the Lakers defined excellence in the NBA, blending individual greatness with multiple championships. In that light, O’Neal’s No. 5 spot might not be disrespect—it may simply reflect how stacked the franchise’s history truly is.