Stephen A. Smith calls out NBA for snubbing Anthony Davis and Wembanyama as All-Star starters

The NBA revealed the 2025 All-Star Game starters during TNT’s “Inside the NBA” broadcast, sparking heated debates. Among the critics was Stephen A. Smith, who argued that Anthony Davis and Victor Wembanyama deserved starting spots.

During ESPN’s First Take, Smith first addressed Wembanyama‘s omission, highlighting the sophomore star’s remarkable season with the Spurs. “I mean, the San Antonio Spurs are two wins shy of matching their entire win total of last season,” Smith pointed out.

“This brother [Wembanyama] is averaging 24 [points] and 10 [rebounds], and leading the league with four blocks per game,” Smith continued. “He’s shooting 47% from the field, 35% from three-point range. I think that he is a person that should’ve been in there”.

Wembanyama, last season’s Rookie of the Year, has continued to shine in his second year, showcasing his dominance on both ends of the floor. His latest standout performance came in the Spurs’ game in Paris against the Pacers, where he posted a jaw-dropping stat line: 30 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, five blocks, and a steal.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers. (Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

Smith then shifted focus to Davis, making a strong case for the Lakers’ big man. “I think you have to think about Anthony Davis because he’s averaging 25 [points] and 11 [rebounds],” Smith said. “The Lakers are a top-six seed in the Western Conference”.

Davis, alongside LeBron James, has been a cornerstone for the Lakers this season, delivering averages of 25.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.2 blocks per game.

Who should make way for Smith’s picks?

When pressed about which starters should step aside to make room for Davis or Wembanyama, Smith named Kevin Durant, citing the Suns’ inconsistent performance this season.

“I’m not taking LeBron out. I would have to take Kevin Durant out,” Smith explained. “I understand he’s KD, and he’s sensational, and he’s missed 10 games due to injuries this year, but the Phoenix Suns ain’t that great”.

Both teams of the 2025 All-Star game

For the Eastern Conference, Jalen Brunson (New York) and Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland) will start as guards, joined by Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee), Jayson Tatum (Boston), and Karl–Anthony Towns (New York) in the frontcourt.

In the Western Conference, Stephen Curry (Golden State) and Shai Gilgeous–Alexander (Oklahoma City), the league’s leading scorer, will start as guards. Kevin Durant (Phoenix), Nikola Jokic (Denver), and LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) round out the frontcourt selections.