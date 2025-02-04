Stephen Curry receives important message from Warriors coach Steve Kerr about their NBA future

At 36 years old, Stephen Curry is in the twilight of his NBA career. Despite this, he continues to excel with the Golden State Warriors and enjoys a strong, longstanding relationship with head coach Steve Kerr, who has guided the team through a glorious era of success. Kerr recently expressed his feelings about the future of his star player.

“I would love nothing more than to coach Steph for the rest of his career because that’s what he means to me,” Kerr said during an interview with The Ringer, emphasizing the importance of Curry, who has been the Warriors’ cornerstone player throughout Steve’s tenure as head coach.

Kerr went on to explain that a simple request from Stephen would be enough to keep him with the Warriors for the foreseeable future. “If he told me, ‘I want you to coach me another year,’ as long as the Warriors agreed, I’m doing it. It’s automatic. I’m not even giving it a second thought,” he acknowledged.

Beyond Curry’s on-court brilliance, Kerr also praised his star’s character. “He’s probably the best human being I’ve ever met in my life,” the coach said. “He’s one of the finest human beings—if not the finest—that I’ve ever met when it comes to values, talent, self-awareness, generosity of spirit, joy, love, and perspective.”

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates his three-point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center.

Curry and Kerr: A partnership of success

The partnership between Curry and Kerr has proven to be incredibly successful over the past decade. Steve took over as head coach of the Warriors in the 2014-15 season, and the duo quickly found great chemistry, leading the team to three NBA championships in four years during unforgettable matchups against LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers.

They later achieved another championship together in 2022, when the Warriors triumphed over the Boston Celtics, with Curry once again delivering an extraordinary performance. Kerr also extended his success to international basketball, coaching Team USA to the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which marked Curry’s first Olympic appearance.

Curry’s final years

Kerr also commended Curry for his level-headed approach when it comes to his own future and that of the Warriors. “There’s an old adage that the hardest guy to coach is the aging superstar,” he acknowledged. “And I think that’s generally true because superstar players, when they get older and they’re not the same, it’s really hard for them.”

However, Kerr made it clear that Curry is an exception. “Steph, he’s not that guy,” he said. “He’s rational. He is. He’s rational. So, that’s why he’s able to say, ‘Yeah, we shouldn’t trade away the future just to take a wild swing,’ because he’s a rational human being.”

With the deep mutual respect between Curry and Kerr, all signs point to their continued partnership with the Golden State Warriors being secure for years to come—even if the current 2024-25 season presents some challenges.