Stephen Curry sends clear message about a potential reunion with Thompson at the Warriors

The recent blockbuster trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis sent shockwaves through the NBA. In the aftermath, fans and analysts began speculating on other “dream trade” scenarios, including the idea of Klay Thompson reuniting with Stephen Curry at the Golden State Warriors.

However, such a reunion seems complicated, especially considering the circumstances surrounding Thompson’s departure from Golden State. Speaking to The Ringer’s Logan Murdock, Curry shared his perspective on the possibility of his “Splash Brother” coming back to the Warriors.

“Never say never in this league,” Curry said when asked about the chance of Thompson returning. “But I find that hard to see happen”. Thompson’s exit from the Warriors was far from smooth. Following a season of underwhelming numbers, he was traded to Dallas, where he hoped to feel more valued.

Since joining the Mavericks, Thompson has had a steady season, averaging 13.5 points on 39% shooting from beyond the arc, along with 3.4 rebounds and 2 assists across 43 games.

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball during the first half of a basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Curry reflects on playing without Thompson

Curry and Thompson formed one of the most iconic duos in NBA history, and the absence of his longtime teammate continues to resonate deeply with Curry. “It still doesn’t make any sense,” Curry admitted about playing without Thompson.

“And there’s deep down a wish that it could be different, but every time you walk in the locker room and don’t see no. 11 on the board, it still shocks you a little bit,“ he added.

Curry on retiring alongside Thompson and Green

In the same interview, Curry was asked about the hypothetical scenario of retiring with Thompson and Draymond Green, all having played their entire NBA careers with the Warriors. While the thought was intriguing, Curry expressed that it might not have been as fulfilling without another championship.

“I don’t think we’re built that way. We don’t live in a hypothetical land, but we’re not winners if we would think that way anyway,” Curry explained. “Especially because we all feel like we still have enough left in the tank to be a part of a championship team. We would’ve probably enjoyed the experience, but I don’t think we would’ve been happy with not winning again“.

