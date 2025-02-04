There is growing concern among NBA players regarding the recent trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers last weekend. Despite delivering some of the best performances of their careers, players often find themselves at the mercy of front-office decisions. For Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, this serves as a stark reminder of the business side of the league.

With the Warriors struggling in recent matchups and slipping in the standings, reports suggest the team is actively seeking reinforcements to regain momentum. Sitting at 25-24, Golden State’s record has become a source of frustration for the front office, especially for a franchise that once dominated the Western Conference.

As some players underperform and head coach Steve Kerr faces scrutiny for his decision-making, Curry addressed the media, drawing a parallel between Doncic’s trade to Lakers and the reality that every player must meet a certain standard to remain with a contending team like the Warriors.

“It’s a reminder that only a few players in this league can sleep easy with any type of confidence,” Curry said. While he isn’t personally concerned about being traded, his statement sends a clear message to those who are not performing at a high level—no one is untouchable in the NBA.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after scoring against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Chase Center.

Curry’s message to his teammates after Doncic trade

Without hesitation, Curry addressed his teammates and their recent performances in the 2025 season. While other players, including Anthony Edwards, have expressed concern over Doncic’s blockbuster trade, Curry was direct in his message, issuing a wake-up call regarding the Warriors’ recent struggles.

see also Warriors reportedly eyeing superstar addition amid turbulent season, potentially someone like LeBron or Durant

“You have to understand, everybody in here needs to play better—regardless of what happens this week, regardless of the situation we find ourselves in,” Curry told the media. With the team struggling to find consistency, Golden State is actively exploring ways to climb the standings.

Warriors exploring trade options for star talent

Looking to provide Curry with more support, the Warriors’ front office is reportedly working to bolster the roster with significant acquisitions. Following Doncic’s move to the Lakers, Golden State has been aggressively searching for the best possible addition to strengthen its playoff push.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Warriors have inquired about nearly every available star in the league. “Name an All-Star, and the Warriors have called. Paul George? They’ve probably called—they have called,” Charania reported.

