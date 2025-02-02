Amid the Dallas Mavericks’ defensive struggles, general manager Nico Harrison’s shocking decision to trade Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis sent shockwaves through the NBA world, sparking strong reactions from players and fans alike. As social media erupted with speculation and debate, Suns star Devin Booker could not resist weighing in, delivering a three-word reaction that quickly went viral.

On January 30, 2025, the Dallas Mavericks posted a photo of Luka Doncic on their official X (formerly Twitter) profile, captioned, “Ok last one we swear,” after previously sharing another photo of him. After the trade became official, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker mocked the team, reposting the image with the comment, “Kept their word,” since Mavericks just three days later traded Doncic.

Booker’s reaction quickly went viral, sparking widespread discussion among fans and analysts about the trade. The long-standing rivalry between Booker and Doncic added another layer of intrigue, as Suns fans relished the irony of the Mavericks’ social media post. Some even revisited past playoff battles where tensions between the two stars were on full display.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the Mavericks and Lakers focus on integrating their new stars, the Suns remain one of the contenders in the West Conference. Booker, never one to hold back against his rivals, will have plenty of motivation when he next faces Dallas or Los Angeles. With this trade reshaping the conference, every matchup between these teams just got a lot more interesting.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks walks down the court in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers

Advertisement

Klay Thompson reacts to Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to Lakers

After the Dallas Mavericks pulled off one of the biggest moves of the season, NBA players across the league quickly reacted. Among them was Klay Thompson, who had recently joined the Mavericks and briefly shared the court with Luka Doncic. With Dallas now shifting gears, Thompson weighed in on the trade and its impact on the team’s future.

Advertisement

see also Luka Doncic bids emotional farewell to Mavericks with heartfelt message

“I wish Luka the best. It was a joy to play with him in those 22 games we were together, but we’re obviously going to welcome AD with open arms…It’s the nature of the business, obviously you have to be professional with all things in front of you. I look forward to keeping the goal the same,” stated Klay Thompson as reported by Mike Curtis.

Advertisement

Klay Thompson’s mentality proved his veteran savvy, focusing on the bigger picture rather than the immediate roster reorganization. While losing a superstar like Luka Doncic is never easy, the addition of Anthony Davis gives the Mavericks a dominant presence on both ends of the floor. Davis, who was the Lakers’ leading scorer, brings elite defensive skills along with his offensive firepower, positioning Dallas for a new era of competition.