The NBA world was stunned when ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks had agreed to a blockbuster trade involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis. While several teams were in action on Saturday night, Charania dropped the bombshell, and one of the most surprised stars was Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.

A veteran presence in the league, Durant was caught on video reacting to the news as Charania discussed the trade. His immediate reaction was one of shock, given that Davis has been a cornerstone for the Lakers while Doncic has been the undisputed leader of the Mavericks.

After the game, Durant addressed the media and shared his thoughts on the trade. “Insane. It’s crazy, crazy,” Durant said. “Players are held to a different standard of loyalty and commitment to a program, but organizations don’t get held to that same standard from the outside.”

While Durant didn’t specifically comment on Davis or Doncic, he made it clear that NBA franchises, like the Lakers, are shifting their approach. If a team falls short of expectations, front offices won’t hesitate to make major moves in search of better results.

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the second half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on January 07, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Durant criticizes team’s work ethic amid blockbuster trade

There has been no shortage of opinions on the blockbuster trade reported by Charania. While some believe it adds excitement to the NBA, Durant sees it differently, warning of the potential consequences if deals like this become more frequent in the league.

“You start seeing stuff like that, as an organization, you might get a little more courage to do some stuff. You see another team trade away somebody like that,” Durant said.

The Suns star also acknowledged the magnitude of the move, calling it the biggest trade he has witnessed in his career. “This has to be the biggest trade I’ve seen since I’ve been in the league or since I’ve been watching the sport. This is insane,” Durant remarked.

Durant didn’t hold back when discussing how such a major shake-up could influence other teams’ strategies moving forward. “Every other team might get confidence and say, ‘F*** it, I’ll trade a few of my top players if this ain’t working,’” Durant said.

Charania reported major trade

Despite the star power involved, this trade could go down as one of the most talked-about deals in NBA history—not just because of the names, but because of how it unfolded. With the trade deadline looming, Charania broke the news, revealing key details of the deal that could be finalized soon.

“The Dallas Mavericks are trading Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. It’s a three-team deal that includes Utah,” Charania wrote on his X account.