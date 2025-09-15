Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards reportedly took a huge step to chase Luka Doncic and Shai next NBA season

The Minnesota Timberwolves have reached the Conference Finals for two straight seasons, marking their best performance in 21 years. Much of this success is due to head coach Chris Finch, who skillfully built a roster around 23-year-old Anthony Edwards, now among the NBA‘s elite and seventh in the MVP standings. Despite his achievements, the Wolves star reportedly took bold steps to elevate his game to the level of Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

According to NBA insider Jon Krawczynski, Anthony Edwards has chosen to step away from social media, directing his energy toward enhancing his form. The Timberwolves star aims to elevate his game to become a clutch performer akin to Los Angeles Lakers standout Luka Doncic or Oklahoma City Thunder’s star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Through focused training and mental preparation, he seeks to make his mark on the league by delivering in critical moments.

Anthony Edwards stands out with a relentless work ethic and a remarkable capacity for self-critique. The Timberwolves’ star recently completed a career-defining season, averaging 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists over 79 games. Despite this success, he remains focused on growth, aiming to become the first American MVP since James Harden by leading the franchise to the championship.

While becoming a scoring powerhouse for the Timberwolves, Edwards’s overall impact still doesn’t meet the comprehensive level required for MVP consideration. In contrast, players like Shai or Doncic shine by combining scoring with playmaking, enhancing their influence, especially in high-stakes playoff situations. However, Anthony already displayed some of his all-around capacity in the series against the Lakers, making a promising evolution ahead of the upcoming season.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves smiles against the Golden State Warriors.

Former NBA champions Iman Shumpert and Mario Chalmers reveal huge prediction for Anthony Edwards’ future

Unlike other talents who emerged impressively in the NBA, Anthony Edwards has managed not only to maintain his impact but to surpass it. Additionally, his exceptional physique and work ethic make him one of the most promising players in the league. With this in mind, former league players Iman Shumpert and Mario Chalmers have made an impressive prediction about the near future of the Minnesota Timberwolves star.

In a recent episode of the YouTube show All In, former NBA stars Iman Shumpert and Mario Chalmers shared their bold prediction: Anthony Edwards will clinch the MVP award within the next three years. They emphasized that for this to happen, he must continue refining and simplifying his game. Given his impressive trajectory, the forecast appears increasingly plausible as he has been pivotal in elevating the franchise to its best seasons in years.