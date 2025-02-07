Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards blasts Rockets’ Dillon Brooks for being a ‘dirty player’

Anthony Edwards has never been one to hold back, whether on the court or during interviews. The Minnesota Timberwolves star, who’s been fined multiple times for his outspoken nature, didn’t mince words when discussing Dillon Brooks after Minnesota’s win over the Houston Rockets.

The tension between the two players peaked midway through the second quarter. With the Timberwolves leading 51-48, Brooks was defending Edwards when the two got tangled up, refusing to let go of each other. The situation escalated into a heated exchange that required officials to intervene before it turned into something more serious.

After the game, Edwards didn’t hold back, calling out Brooks for what he saw as unsportsmanlike behavior. “Everybody know how Dillon Brooks is, man. He play dirty,” Edwards said according to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski.

“He’s a competitor. I love the competing part, but all the little slick little dirty s—,” Edwards continued. “Like he hit me in the face, and then I fell, and then he like, ‘How much crying you gonna do?’ I’m like, ‘Bruh, you hit me in my f— face. What do you want me to do?'”

Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles the ball while Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies defends. (David Berding/Getty Images)

“I don’t like that part. Like, don’t do something and act like you didn’t do it, you know what I’m saying? But I love all the competitiveness,” Edwards added. “Like, we can compete all day, we can talk s— all day, but when you get to doing that, it’s more than basketball at that point.”

Not their first heated exchange

This isn’t the first time Edwards and Brooks have clashed on the court. A similar incident occurred in December 2022, when Brooks was still with the Memphis Grizzlies, and Edwards didn’t shy away from recalling that confrontation.

“A couple of years ago when he was with Memphis, he did the same thing and I reacted the same way,” Edwards said. “I don’t mind you competing, grabbing, pushing, doing all that, because I love that and I will do that back. But the moment you start using your fists and s—, it’s like, alright man. We’re all grown men, we’re not finna do that. He think he got a reputation“.