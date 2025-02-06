Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards makes definitive decision regarding NBA All-Star Weekend

In the midst of a fluctuating season, as the Minnesota Timberwolves strive for consistency and a playoff spot, the team has found a valuable player in Anthony Edwards. The 23-year-old guard has been a standout for the Timberwolves, and his continued excellence earned him his third consecutive selection for NBA All-Star Weekend.

However, Edwards has made a definitive decision regarding his participation in the event: he will not take part in the Three-Point Contest. The announcement came during an interview shared by Bring Me The Sports on X, where a reporter asked him if the NBA had reached out to him to join the competition. “Yeah, they did. But I’m cool,” he said.

“I don’t know how that’s gonna feel, being up there by myself,” Anthony explained with a smile, expressing his discomfort with the idea of all eyes being on him in a completely different dynamic than doing it during an NBA game.

The Timberwolves guard further elaborated: “Then I can’t like dribble… That’s different.” Edwards made it clear that his focus will remain on the main event of All-Star Weekend. “Nah, I’m cool. I’m cool. That ain’t my speed, for sure,” he concluded.

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves dunks against Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors in the 2023 NBA All Star Game.

Edwards earns his spot on All-Star Weekend

Edwards’ third All-Star selection is a significant milestone in his young career. At just 23 years old, he is already firmly established as one of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ cornerstone players. This season, he is leading the team in scoring with 26.9 points per game, while also contributing 4.5 assists (second on the team) and 5.8 rebounds (third).

His continued excellence on the court earned him a spot as one of the reserves, selected by the coaches. Edwards is also one of the three youngest players from the West named to the All-Star Weekend roster, joining Houston Rockets’ Alperen Sengun and San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama.

The latest winners of the Three-Point Contest

The Three-Point Contest has been a staple of the NBA All-Star Weekend for nearly 40 years. The event has seen some of the league’s greatest shooters make their mark, with Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird and former Chicago Bulls guard Craig Hodges each winning the contest three times. This year, two players have the chance to match that record: Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Milwaukee Bucks’ Damian Lillard, both of whom have won the competition twice.

Lillard has dominated the contest in recent years, winning the last two editions, while Curry claimed victories in 2015 and 2021. New York Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns, who won the Three-Point Contest in 2022, will also be competing this year.

