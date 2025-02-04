Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis were at the center of a shocking trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks—one that sent ripples across the NBA. The move, reportedly orchestrated behind closed doors, blindsided not just fans but also many within the league. While analysts and reporters continue to debate the ethics of this unconventional approach, players have not shied away from voicing their concerns. Among them, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has expressed unease over the way business is being conducted.

In the NBA, trades are typically anticipated well in advance, with insiders and major media outlets constantly working to uncover potential deals. With the trade deadline looming, the expectation of transparency is higher than ever. That’s why Doncic’s sudden move to the Lakers caught everyone off guard.

Beyond the controversy surrounding how the agreement was reached, some players are growing wary of what this could mean for their own futures. Edwards, for instance, addressed the situation directly, sending a clear message to his team’s front office in the aftermath of the blockbuster deal.

“I’m scared, Tim. If you’re going to trade me, let me know,” Edwards told reporters after a recent game, referring to Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly. Though his remark carried a lighthearted tone, it underscored a deeper concern: If a 25-year-old superstar like Doncic can be dealt without warning, what does that mean for everyone else?

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter at State Farm Arena.

Edwards reacts to Doncic’s trade

Timberwolves star didn’t hold back when discussing Doncic’s surprising trade, criticizing the way negotiations unfolded. According to Edwards, the deal was unfair to Doncic, whom he considers one of the league’s elite scorers. He also emphasized new Lakers star young age and his commitment to giving the Mavericks a season to be proud of.

“That’s crazy. He’s 25, probably the best scorer in the NBA, and he didn’t even know about it,” Edwards said. “There’s a lot more to it. If you handle things the right way, you don’t get traded. You don’t trade a 25-year-old like that—you get him to the Finals.”

Doncic’s situation has raised concerns around the league, with teams making franchise-altering decisions that can drastically reshape players’ careers. While the Slovenian star now has the chance to team up with LeBron James, the handling of the trade has sparked criticism. The bigger issue, according to some, is that other stars could find themselves in similar situations—moved without warning.

Timberwolves struggle against Kings

Shifting focus to the court, the Timberwolves are facing a rough patch in the NBA regular season, dropping back-to-back games. Their latest loss to the Sacramento Kings exposed the team’s depth issues, as the bench unit failed to step up when needed.

The Kings, playing their first game without star guard De’Aaron Fox, who was traded to the San Antonio Spurs, secured a narrow two-point victory. Notably, they were also without recent acquisition Zach LaVine, who is expected to play a key role in their upcoming matchups.