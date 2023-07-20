A few weeks ago, James Harden announced his final decision to the Philadelphia 76ers. The player exercised a $35.6 million option for the 2023-24 season leaving the team with almost no choices.

Though a trade seemed inevitable, the Sixers haven’t ruled out the possibility of keeping Harden. General manager Daryl Morey has tried to convince him appealing to their old days together since the Houston Rockets. However, if that doesn’t happen, Philadelphia will ask a lot in return to let him go.

The star guard is 33-years old and arrived to the Sixers on February of 2022. Now, just to add fuel to the rumors in the NBA, James Harden made an intriguing move on social media which might have confirmed, once again, a blockbuster trade will eventually happen.

James Harden’s surprising move on Instagram

In a crucial moment where a possible trade to the Clippers is the hottest topic in the NBA, James Harden wiped out everything related to the Sixers and sent a very cryptic message.

For example, on Twitter, Harden used to have this message as his personal description: “NBA player for the Philadelphia 76ers.” That’s all gone. On Instagram, the star made exactly the same thing even changing the location. No trace of his current team.

Furthermore, in his Instagram account, James Harden published this controversial message. “Been comfortable for so long. It’s time to get uncomfortable.”

According to many reports, James Harden wants to join the Los Angeles Clippers to form a tremendous starting lineup alongside familiar faces such as Paul George, Russell Westbrook and Kawhi Leonard. However, the Sixers might have a final word on that even with this social media move.