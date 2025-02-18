Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama breaks down his honest take on NBA All-Star game’s new format

Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs‘ NBA sensation, left All-Star weekend with a positive initial impression. Despite the criticism surrounding the new format of the event, the young Frenchman praised the competitiveness it fostered.

“It was better than I expected,” Wembanyama admitted. The new format, which divides the stars into four teams and sets a goal of 40 points to win each game, seems to have resonated with Wembanyama. “The format: 40 points, I think it worked out really well. It felt like there were high stakes in the games.”

This perspective contrasts with the reservations Wembanyama had expressed before the weekend, acknowledging the lack of intensity that had often plagued recent All-Star Games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wembanyama on NBA All-Star

Wembanyama, who scored 11 points, grabbed three rebounds, and blocked a shot in his seven minutes of play, showcased his competitiveness throughout the event. “I’m really proud of being an All-Star. Really proud of having the chance to give all I have and taking that opportunity,” Wemby said. “That format, I think, worked pretty well.”

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs and Chuck’s Global Stars dunks the ball against Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 of the Memphis Grizzlies and Kenny’s Young Stars, Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons and Kenny’s Young Stars and Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat and Kenny’s Young Stars during the 74th NBA All-Star Game at Chase Center on February 16, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The young Frenchman also highlighted the importance of both physical and mental preparation for the demanding pace of the NBA. “I’m in much better shape this year than I was last year. My body’s much more adapted to this league and this rhythm,” Wemby continued. “My biggest takeaway is that it’s possible to give one hundred percent on that court, to play hard, to play your [expletive] off.”

Advertisement

see also Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama shocks NBA with bold take on Lakers star LeBron James

Wembanyama aims to elevate the NBA All-Star game

Despite his youth, Wembanyama demonstrates a winner’s mentality and commitment to excellence. “For me, it’s the only way to play basketball. I think it’ll only make the game better,” he concluded.