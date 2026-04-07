Victor Wembanyama’s MVP bid in jeopardy as injury clouds season’s final stretch

Victor Wembanyama’s historic campaign has hit a major roadblock at the worst possible time. After exiting Monday’s win over the 76ers with a left rib contusion, the San Antonio Spurs’ phenom now faces a race against the calendar to preserve his eligibility for the NBA’s most prestigious individual honors.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. Under the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, players must log at least 20 minutes in 65 games to qualify for major awards like MVP or Defensive Player of the Year.

Wembanyama, who has currently appeared in 64 qualifying games, needs to play in at least one of the Spurs’ three remaining contests to reach the threshold.

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The medical outlook

The severity of the rib injury remains the wildcard. According to sports injury expert Dr. Jesse Morse, the diagnosis is everything. If an MRI confirms a simple rib contusion or bruise, Wembanyama could potentially “gut it out” for one more appearance.

Victor Wembanyama left the game with a shoulder injury and will not return 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7k4cxXADUB — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) April 7, 2026

However, more severe outcomes—such as a cartilage tear, fracture, or potential lung complications—would not only end his MVP pursuit but could sideline him for the start of the play-in tournament. But, Mitch Johnson provided a hopeful statement on Wembanyama’s injury, so that could change this up.

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Navigating the 65-game minefield

The 65-game eligibility rule is strict, but it does offer a sliver of hope. While the baseline requirement is 20 minutes per game, the league allows for two “near-misses” where a player can count a game toward their total if they play between 15 and 19 minutes. Monday’s early exit saw Wembanyama log 15:40, meaning it will count as a qualifying game.

Furthermore, if the Spurs officially rule the injury “season-ending,” the threshold for eligibility drops from 65 games to 62. In that rare scenario, Wembanyama would already be safe, leaving his fate in the hands of the 100-member media voting panel.

A shifting MVP landscape

Wembanyama isn’t the only superstar sweating the final stretch. Luka Doncic is reportedly facing his own eligibility crisis after a Grade 2 hamstring strain likely ended his regular season with the Lakers, potentially leaving him stuck at 64 games, just one shy of the mark.

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With two of the top four candidates in jeopardy, the race has narrowed significantly. Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remain the frontrunners with clean health bills. If Wembanyama and Doncic fall short of the requirements, the MVP ballot could see a radical shake-up, opening the door for names that were previously on the periphery of the conversation.