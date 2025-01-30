Draymond Green takes a shot at Karl-Anthony Towns for lackluster defense on Nikola Jokic

Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green has never been shy about sharing his opinions—whether on the court, in the locker room, or on social media. This time, Green turned his focus to Karl–Anthony Towns, criticizing the Knicks star’s defense on Nikola Jokic during the Denver Nuggets‘ 122-112 loss to the New York Knicks.

Jokic, a three-time MVP known for dominating opponents, was held to uncharacteristic stats against the Knicks, logging just 17 points, six rebounds, and six assists. While the defensive effort on Jokic appeared solid, Green took to social media to voice his disapproval of Towns’ approach, calling it insufficient to earn respect at the highest level.

“KAT in a full front on Joker,” Green posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Even if you win the game, it don’t matter. You will never hold the respect from an opponent to win at the highest level… pride must make you sit down and guard, even if you give up 40”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Green continued his critique in a follow-up post, emphasizing the mental edge required to achieve greatness. “Winning is a mindset, and in order to win a championship, you have to win the mental edge… that’s why only a few guys per era win all the championships. They understand that thing”.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets is fouled by Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Green’s controversial take

Green’s remarks struck a curious tone given his previous praise for Towns’ defensive efforts against Jokic. In the 2024 Western Conference Semifinals, Green had applauded Towns for stepping up defensively against the Nuggets’ star big man.

Advertisement

see also Kevin Garnett and Shaquille O’Neal praise Nikola Jokic, with one comparing him to Wilt Chamberlain

“When Gobert got Joker on him, they were sending the double team right away,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show alongside Baron Davis in May 2024. “It’s a little bit interesting when you got the Defensive Player of the Year versus the MVP”.

Advertisement

“But not a double team for your other guy (KAT), who’s historically been a bad defender,” he continued. “He has been crushed for being a bad defender and has stepped up all series long by taking on that challenge”.

Adding to the debate, no other player has limited Jokic’s field goal percentage or defended him more effectively over the last two seasons than Towns. While Green’s latest critique grabbed headlines, Towns’ recent track record against Jokic suggests a far more complex story.

Advertisement