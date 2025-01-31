Stephen Curry reveals he wanted to prove to Steve Kerr that he still has more to offer the Warriors

Golden State Warriors secured a crucial 116-109 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in a game highlighted by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander‘s impressive performance and Andrew Wiggins’ leadership on the court. However, post-game headlines were dominated by Stephen Curry‘s comments, where he admitted wanting to prove to head coach Steve Kerr that he can still play at an elite NBA level.

Speaking to reporters, Curry joked about his antics near the end of the game, where he continued dribbling and running even after the final buzzer. “I was just trying to prove to coach I can run around and play a couple more minutes,” Curry said with a smile, taking a friendly jab at his early substitution.

With the score tied at 93-93, Kerr made the controversial decision to bench Curry, much to the former MVP’s frustration. Curry eventually returned with 4:29 left in the game, as the Warriors held a five-point lead. His timely dagger three-pointer proved pivotal as Oklahoma City appeared poised for a comeback.

Curry finished the night with 21 points on 6-of-15 shooting, adding a rebound, four assists, and a steal. He was particularly sharp from beyond the arc, going 5-of-10. The win improved the Warriors’ record to 24-23, a much-needed boost for a team looking to find stability.

Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr chats with Golden State Warriors Guard Stephen Curry (30) during a NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Chicago Bulls on January 15, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, IL.

Curry on team uncertainty

After the game, Curry spoke about the importance of the win, particularly against a title-contending team like the Thunder, led by MVP candidate Gilgeous-Alexander. He also emphasized that the Warriors are still figuring out their rotations and combinations on the court.

“It’s important, obviously for a few reasons,” Curry said. “The competition you’re playing, the team that’s at the top of the conference, and just for us to be able to put two games together. We need positive vibes around here, and we need wins. It was a lot of contributions across the floor.”

On the team’s ongoing search for chemistry, Curry added: “It’s funny because we’re still in that position where every night, we don’t know which combination is going to work. But as long as everyone is committed, playing with high energy, and starring in their role, we hope to get rewarded for that. But we definitely needed a night like this.”

Sparks of optimism

The Warriors’ bench erupted in celebration following Gary Payton II’s emphatic poster dunk over Isaiah Hartenstein, a highlight-reel moment that energized the team. With trade rumors swirling around potential targets like Zach LaVine and Jimmy Butler, the victory served as a morale boost for a Warriors squad that remains in search of consistency and additional firepower.

As the trade deadline looms, Golden State’s front office faces questions about whether reinforcements are needed to bolster their playoff hopes. For now, though, Curry and the Warriors will savor a much-needed win, hoping it serves as a turning point in their NBA season.