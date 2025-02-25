One of the most outspoken players in the NBA, Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green, once again made headlines with his take on the league’s latest discussions. On The Draymond Green Show, the four-time champion shared his thoughts on key NBA storylines, this time addressing comments made by a legendary figure during All-Star Weekend.

As the Warriors continue to gain momentum in the regular season, Green’s defensive impact has been crucial alongside Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. Since Butler’s arrival, the team has looked more cohesive, with Green providing a much-needed boost on the defensive end to help fuel their resurgence.

While attending an All-Star Weekend event, Green became the subject of remarks from one of the game’s all-time greats: Oscar Robertson. The former Milwaukee Bucks icon weighed in on Green’s role in today’s NBA, prompting a fiery response from the Warriors forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Big O is 86 years old… I’m pretty sure Big O ain’t watching many of our games. Big O’s sound asleep by the time we play at night,” Green said on his podcast. “There’s a 0% chance that Big O is watching the Dubs.”

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after a basket and a foul call during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Five of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals at Chase Center on May 26, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

Advertisement

Robertson weighs in on Green’s role with Warriors

Robertson recently appeared on NBA Radio, where he shared his thoughts on Green and his role with the Golden State Warriors. Robertson didn’t hold back, questioning Green’s impact on the team. “Who cares what Draymond says? It doesn’t mean anything. If he’s not passing the ball to Curry, what is he doing?” Robertson said.

Advertisement

see also Warriors’ Jimmy Butler gets real about Draymond Green’s bold championship prediction

Green, never one to shy away from a response, fired back. He dismissed Robertson’s remarks, even suggesting the Hall of Famer might not be keeping up with Warriors games. “I’m not sure what idiot wouldn’t want to pass the ball to one of the greatest shooters of all time. Why wouldn’t I?” Green said.

Advertisement

He further emphasized his playmaking role, making it clear that feeding Stephen Curry remains a key part of his game. “I get a lot of pleasure passing the ball to Steph. I actually find a rhythm through passing, I enjoy that,” Green added. With those comments, Green reaffirmed that he has no intention of changing his approach, regardless of outside opinions.

Green reacts to Butler’s viral sideline footage

In the age of social media, viral moments from NBA games spread rapidly, whether captured by broadcasters or fans in the stands. One such clip from the Warriors’ recent matchup against the Sacramento Kings drew significant attention, showing Jimmy Butler breaking down a play to his teammates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Green addressed the clip, explaining what was happening in the moment. “Jimmy was showing us a play because, obviously, with our team, there are a lot of denials and traps trying to get Steph off the ball. He was showing us a different way to run a set to get him into a specific position,“ Green explained.