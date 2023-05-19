Boston Celtics will host Miami Heat in what will be the Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Conference finals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The Eastern Conference Finals series was expected to be, just like it was last season with the same opponents in it, very tight and complicated. And Game 1 was proof not only of this, but also that the Miami Heat have enough material to return to the NBA Finals.

It is clear that the fact that he eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round was by no means a great coincidence. Now they look to do the same with the East’s top favorites, Boston Celtics, who need to win Game 2 to at least go 1-1 to Miami.

When will Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts will take place today, May 19 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics can be watched in the United States on DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial). Other options: TNT.