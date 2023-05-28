Boston Celtics will play against Miami Heat in what will be the Game 7 of the 2023 NBA Conference finals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It was expected to be a very tough series between these two rivals (as it was last season when they also met in the conference finals) and so it is not surprising that it reached the 7th game. What is surprising is the way in which this definitive game was reached.

In history, no team has ever been able to reverse a series after trailing 3-0. The Miami Heat achieved victory in the first 3 games and already many considered the Boston Celtics dead. However, Jayson Tatum‘s team overcame winning 3 straight games to stretch the finish to Game 7. Now it will be an all or nothing game: either the Heat win the series despite Boston amazing reaction, or the Celtics pull off an unprecedented feat.

When will Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts will take place this Monday, May 29 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics can be watched in the United States on DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial). Other options: TNT.