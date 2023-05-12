What happens if Los Angeles Lakers lose tonight against the Warriors?

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors have given the fans a thrilling series in the Western Conference semifinals. Though Stephen Curry and his team looked like favorites, LeBron James has responded in a spectacular way.

The matchup has all the ingredients to become an instant classic. The defending champions with Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and legendary coach Steve Kerr facing James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker.

So, the Lakers arrive to the playoffs with a great chance of winning another NBA title. Read here to find out what happens if Los Angeles lose to the Golden State Warriors in Game 6.

NBA playoffs: What happens if the Lakers lose tonight against the Golden State Warriors in Game 6?

If the Lakers lose to the Warriors in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals, they will be one defeat away of being eliminated. The series would be 3-3. Game 7 is scheduled for next Sunday at Chase Center.

If Los Angeles cannot hold to the advantage in the series, then, as the No.6 seed in the West, Golden State would advance to the Conference finals and their next rival would be the Denver Nuggets.

In case the Warriors beat the Lakers in the series, there’s no other scenario for Golden State. They would have to face Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the top seed in the West.