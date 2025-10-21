Trending topics:
Where to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live in the USA: 2025/2026 NBA regular season

Los Angeles Lakers will face Golden State Warriors in a 2025/2026 NBA regular season game. Find out here all the details on when, where, and how to catch this game live in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

LJ Cryer of the Golden State Warriors controls the ball against Bronny James of the Los Angeles Lakers
© Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesLJ Cryer of the Golden State Warriors controls the ball against Bronny James of the Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will face each other in a 2025/2026 NBA regular season game. From the opening tip to the final buzzer, this matchup promises nonstop action. Don’t miss a moment—check here for game times and streaming details to watch it all live!

[Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors online in the US on Fubo]

The NBA regular season tips off with a marquee matchup that’s sure to draw massive attention, as two Western Conference powerhouses collide in a game packed with star power and storylines. Steph Curry‘s Golden State Warriors enter determined to show they’re still built for championship contention.

Meanwhile, LeBron and Bronny James lead a Los Angeles Lakers squad looking to make an early statement. After splitting their preseason meetings, the real test arrives under the bright lights as both teams look to set the tone for what could be a defining season.

When will the Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors match be played?

Los Angeles Lakers face Golden State Warriors this Tuesday, October 21, in a 2025/2026 NBA regular season gameThe game will start at 10:00 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM
CT: 9:00 PM
MT: 8:00 PM
PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 NBA regular season matchup between Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors in the USA on Fubo. Other options: NBC and Peacock. 

Leonardo Herrera
