Why isn’t Jimmy Butler playing today for Warriors vs Lakers in their 2026-27 NBA season debut?

The Golden State Warriors kick off their 2026–27 NBA season on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers, without Jimmy Butler on the court.

The Golden State Warriors are looking to reestablish themselves as contenders in the Western Conference, but the start of the 2026–27 NBA season won’t be easy. Steve Kerr’s team travels to face the Los Angeles Lakers without Jimmy Butler, who is still recovering from his injury.

Butler has been sidelined since January of this year after tearing the ACL in his right knee during a game against the Miami Heat. This type of injury requires a lengthy recovery process, and the Warriors have no intention of rushing his return.

His return to the court is not expected until February 2027. Golden State will have to make do without one of its biggest stars for a significant portion of the season.

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More absences for the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will be starting the 2026–27 season not only without Butler but also Moses Moody, as he continues his long road back from a brutal knee injury. Back in late March 2026 during an overtime game against the Dallas Mavericks, Moody suffered a torn patellar tendon in his left knee that required season-ending surgery.

Moses Moody #4 of the Golden State Warriors.

While a major rehab process like this usually takes up to a year, his recovery has been progressing smoothly, and current reports target a potential return between December 2026 and January 2027. It’s a tough blow for Golden State’s perimeter depth early on, but having him back mid-season will be a massive boost for its rotation.

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Warriors’ schedule

The Warriors are diving headfirst into the 2026–27 season with an intense three-game slate in four nights. They kick off their campaign on the road on Wednesday, October 21, heading down south to take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

Two nights later, on Friday, October 23, Dub Nation gets their home opener as Golden State returns to Chase Center in San Francisco to battle the Memphis Grizzlies. To wrap up their quick opening week, the Warriors fly out to Arizona on Saturday, October 24, for a high-powered matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

Key takeaways

Jimmy Butler is sidelined following a right knee ACL tear suffered in January 2026.

suffered in January 2026. Moses Moody targets a return between December 2026 and January 2027 from knee surgery.

targets a return between December 2026 and January 2027 from knee surgery. Golden State Warriors open their 2026–27 season on Wednesday, October 21 against the Lakers.