Zion Williamson reveals unknown truth about his role with the New Orleans Pelicans this NBA season

The New Orleans Pelicans‘ 2024-25 NBA season has been disappointing thus far. The team has struggled with consistency and is far from meeting the expectations set prior to the start of the campaign. Within that context, Zion Williamson has been one of the most scrutinized players. However, he recently shed light on a previously unknown aspect of his involvement with the team.

“Let me make this clear to everyone there. If I can play in the back-to-backs, I would. Physically? Yes, I can,” Williamson stated during an interview shared by Bleacher Report on X, affirming his willingness to be on the court even in physically demanding situations.

“But I work for the Pelicans,” Zion immediately explained, before revealing the reason behind his limited participation. “They have decided that based on the numbers, it’s not smart to do that right now.”

Despite this, the 24-year-old forward expressed his support for the Pelicans‘ decision. “If that’s how they feel, I’m rocking with them on that,” he said, while acknowledging that his personal preference might differ. “If I could play in a back-to-back, I would.”

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Zion Williamson’s numbers this season

Williamson has been a focal point of criticism this season, largely due to his limited appearances with the team. Earlier in the campaign, he suffered a hamstring injury that sidelined him for several weeks, hindering his ability to establish consistency on the court.

With over half of the season now complete, Zion has played in just 13 of the Pelicans’ 48 games. Even when he has been available, his presence hasn’t been enough to turn the team’s fortunes around, as the Pelicans have posted a 4-9 record in those games, which is marginally better than their overall 12-36 record.

Despite the team’s struggles, Williamson leads New Orleans in several statistical categories, including points per game (23.6), ahead of teammates Trey Murphy II, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum. Additionally, he contributes 8.2 rebounds per game, further showcasing his value when healthy.

The season is already lost for the Pelicans

With a 12-36 record, the New Orleans Pelicans find themselves second-to-last in the Western Conference. It’s become clear that playoff contention is no longer a realistic goal for this season. Given the situation, prioritizing the health of Zion Williamson appears to be the most logical course of action.

While his contributions are valuable, they alone are unlikely to alter the team’s trajectory this season. Therefore, protecting his physical well-being and positioning the team for a potential rebound next year seems to be the best path forward.