For most teams, Bryce Young is the best quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft class. The former Alabama Crimson Tide player knows it, and he has shut down any chance of not being selected with the 1st overall pick.

This year, it seems like four of the five first teams will choose a quarterback in the first round of the draft. There's a lot of talent for the position and the clubs know they must do everything to secure one.

The Carolina Panthers recently traded with the Chicago Bears for the 1st overall pick. It seems like Bryce Young is their main option, and the Philadelphia native has admitted that he will be joining the NFC South squad.

Bryce Young's latest move indicates he's preparing to be the 1st-overall pick

There are a lot of teams this year looking to add a quarterback in the upcoming draft. Fortunately for the Panthers, they hold the No. 1 pick, giving them the opportunity to choose the one they think is the best.

For every scout, Bryce Young is the best option available. According to reports, the Panthers will draft him with the 1st-overall pick, and it seems like the former Crimson Tide player already knows it.

Recently, it was reported that Young would meet with several teams. He visited the Panthers two times, the Houston Texans and the Las Vegas Raiders, but he have had enough of them.

NFL Insider Tom Pelissero informed that Bryce Young is shutting down any further visits. The entire league knows the Panthers will go for him, so the quarterback has embraced the idea of being the 1st-overall pick.