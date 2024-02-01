The 2024 Super Bowl halftime show will showcase Usher as the main performer, expected to be joined by other top artists due to his numerous hits alongside several stars.

The Super Bowl halftime show is widely recognized as one of the most viewed moments in an NFL season. Over the years, it has been headlined by iconic stars such as Rihanna, The Rolling Stones, Michael Jackson, among others.

This year, the NFL has chosen one of the biggest stars of the 90s and 2000s for the show. Usher is scheduled to perform at Allegiant Stadium, with expectations that the pop singer will invite top artists to join him in his set.

Super Bowl LVIII halftime show: Will Usher invite other artists to his show?

We are a few days away from the 2024 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. The game is set to be very exciting, as they have both been remarkable teams trhoughout the entire season.

However, the excitement isn’t limited to the game itself. Super Bowl LVIII will feature Usher as its main performer during the halftime show, showcasing one of the greatest R&B and pop artists in history.

The eight-time Grammy award winner is set to deliver an incredible show at Allegiant Stadium, featuring some of his greatest hits from the late ’90s and early 2000s, evoking a sense of nostalgia

Nevertheless, Usher is not expected to perform solo at the halftime show. As is customary, the main artist is set to invite other singers to take the stage with him, and the predicted list is astonishing.

Reports suggest that Usher may be joined by several stars who have collaborated with him over the years. The list of probable artists includes names such as Lil Jon, Ludacris, Alicia Keys, Pitbull, among others.

Are Usher and Taylor Swift friends?

There’s no information about Usher having a close friendship with Taylor Swift. However, he recently mentioned that if she attends the Super Bowl, he would ‘serenade’ her during the halftime show.

Given Swift’s relationship with Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, fans are speculating about a possible halftime appearance. However, it seems highly unlikely for her to leave her seat and prepare for such a performance.