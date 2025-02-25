In just a few weeks, Shedeur Sanders will find out where he will begin his professional career. However, his future may have taken an unexpected turn, as a top-five team in the NFL Draft is reportedly considering a major move.

The NFL Draft is the best opportunity for all 32 teams to strengthen their rosters. Naturally, holding a higher draft pick gives teams a better chance to secure an elite prospect, though success is never guaranteed.

Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, many analysts view Shedeur Sanders as one of the top quarterback prospects. However, his potential landing spot may have shifted due to surprising news from one of his expected destinations.

2025 NFL Draft: Top-5 team could shake things up to land Shedeur Sanders

Several teams are in need of a franchise quarterback for the 2025 NFL season. As of now, the top teams picking in the draft are actively searching for a signal-caller, which could lead to intense competition.

The Titans, Browns, and Giants are all in the market for a quarterback. However, not all of them will select one in the first round—either because they choose a different position of need or miss out on their preferred target.

In many mock drafts, Shedeur Sanders is projected to be the No. 3 overall pick, which would land him with the New York Giants. However, the NFC East team is expected to shake things up in the draft, which could directly impact Sanders’ future.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen revealed on Tuesday that the team is open to trading up or down in the draft, depending on how the first two selections unfold. If their top target is still available at No. 3, they could explore trade options to move down a few spots while still securing Sanders.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes throws during their spring game at Folsom Field on April 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

Schoen emphasized that the organization is exploring all options to address the quarterback position, stating that they will “look under every rock” in their search for a solution. Reports suggest that if Sanders is still available at No. 3, the Giants may trade down a few picks and select him later while acquiring additional assets.

Which teams could select a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft?

As mentioned earlier, the Titans, Browns, and Giants, who hold the top three picks, are all in need of a quarterback. However, they are not the only franchises targeting a signal-caller in this year’s draft.

The Raiders (6th), Jets (7th), Saints (9th), Seahawks (18th), Steelers (21st), and Rams (26th) also have quarterback needs. However, with only Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders widely projected as first-round picks, some of these teams may opt to wait until the later rounds to address the position.

