In a few weeks, Shedeur Sanders will know his fate. The quarterback is set to be a top-five pick, but he has now hinted at a new preferred team to be selected by in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The quarterback position is crucial for all 32 NFL teams. For that reason, many franchises see the draft as a prime opportunity to select a player who can lead them to success.

For many scouts, Shedeur Sanders has the potential to become a franchise quarterback in the near future. Several teams would love to have him, but only those picking in the top five will likely have the chance to do so.

Shedeur Sanders drops major hint about his preferred destination

Many NFL teams are in desperate need of a quarterback, especially the three holding the top picks in the draft. However, not all of them are expected to select one, raising questions about which team will ultimately draft Shedeur Sanders.

Several mock drafts project the Titans to select Travis Hunter at No. 1 overall, leaving the door open for the Browns and Giants to pick Sanders. Both teams need a quarterback, but it remains uncertain which one will choose the Colorado Buffaloes standout.

Sanders is expected to be selected within the first five picks. However, he recently hinted at a potential preferred destination, which could shake up the 2025 NFL Draft.

In a video posted by WellOffMedia, Sanders was asked which team he enjoys playing with the most in Madden. The quarterback responded that he likes the Cleveland Browns and how they operate in the game.

Many fans took this as a clear sign that Sanders would like to play for the Browns not just in Madden but in real life. However, the Titans could take him at No. 1 overall, eliminating Cleveland’s chances of drafting the Buffaloes star.

Will the Browns trade up to select Shedeur Sanders at No. 1?

The 2025 NFL Draft is shaping up to be highly unpredictable. While the top three teams need a quarterback, other players, such as Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter, are also widely regarded as elite prospects.

As of now, the Browns are not expected to trade up for the No. 1 overall pick. Reports suggest the team is comfortable staying at No. 2, as they will have the opportunity to select either a solid quarterback or another top-tier prospect, depending on what the Titans do at No. 1.

