Jalen Hurts’ teammate is not bothered about bad last game when Eagles faced the Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys is always a heated divisional rivalry. The last time, one of Jalen Hurts teammates was prisoner of the moment and made a bad decision. Now, he has come out and said what he thinks about that.

In Week 1, Eagles’ defensive tackle Jalen Carter didn’t even play a snap because he was ejected for spitting on Cowboys signal-caller Dak Prescott. Carter tried to dismiss the incident saying he is “not even thinking” about that.

Carter not playing that game affected the team as the Cowboys had some success. With Carter on the field, the Eagles’ defense is a much better unit. Carter has one sack, 23 combined tackles, nine quarterback hits and is a disruptive force in the trenches.

Carter is surrounded by lots of talent

While Carter makes sure no one runs through the middle of the field, Jordan Davis is also a tank down the middle. Carter’s focus is to stop the run, Davis is a pass disruptor. On the outside, Jalean Phillips and Jalyx Hunt are a menace to the opposing quarterback.

Jalen Carter #98 of the Philadelphia Eagles

The Cowboys have an explosive offense so having the full defensive line there is vital for the Philadelphia Eagles. That way, the defense gives Jalen Hurts and the offense a chance to win the games.

Dak Prescott is always a tough test in Dallas

The Eagles defense is a tough unit but when the team faces Dak Prescott in Dallas, it’s a tough outing. The Cowboys QB has a 6-1 record at home vs. Philadelphia with the sole loss coming back in 2017.

Prescott has a 97.4 passer rating and has thrown for 1,982 yards for 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions during those seven games. He has been able to keep the divisional rivals at bay at the AT&T Stadium.