Jalen Hurts’ key teammate avoids surgery, opening door for surprise Eagles return in December

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles received a major boost when doctors determined Lane Johnson will avoid the operating table on his Lisfranc foot injury, a source confirmed. Jeff McLane reported, “Eagles didn’t place Lane Johnson on injured reserve today because he won’t need surgery and there’s a good chance he could return within four games.”

Johnson suffered the injury on Sunday, and early estimates suggested he could be sidelined for 4–6 weeks, potentially derailing the Eagles’ offensive rhythm. But McLane added that after further testing, the timeline shifted dramatically, opening the possibility of a December return.

“If Johnson misses only three games he would be back for the Raiders game on Dec. 14,” McLane reported, turning what looked like a long-term absence into a realistic short-term setback. With Johnson’s durability and leadership, paired with his 450 snaps of high-level production, the Eagles are suddenly staring at a crucial mid-December reinforcements scenario.

Fred Johnson is covering Lane Johnson spot

The Eagles didn’t just survive Lane Johnson’s absence, they found an unlikely spark in Fred Johnson. As Brendan Deeg noted, the offense went from “1.21 yards per play and 7 points” before he entered against the Rams to “6.6 yards per play and 20 points” after he stepped in. With Fred on the field, the numbers jump to an elite level: “EPA/play: .167… Yards per play: 6.4,” production that would rank among the best in the entire NFL.

Anthony DiBona also highlighted how impactful he’s been since joining Philadelphia in 2022. Fred Johnson has played at least 50% of the offensive snaps in 11 games, and the Eagles are “9-2 in those games,” a striking indicator of how often the offense thrives with him involved.

At least Hurts can rest assured that while Lane is recovering, he has Fred ready to step in. This position has been somewhat problematic for the Eagles and has cost the team some key games in previous seasons.