2x Super Bowl champion with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs released by Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals‘ recent defeat to the New York Jets on Sunday has sparked a series of roster decisions, notably the release of defensive tackle Mike Pennel on Tuesday. Pennel, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs and a former teammate of Patrick Mahomes under the tutelage of coach Andy Reid, saw his tenure with the Bengals come to an end.

In an official statement on their website, the Bengals announced, “Released DT Mike Pennel. Pennel, an 11th-year player, appeared in eight games for the Bengals this season,” highlighting his significant experience, though his stint with Cincinnati was marked by modest performance outcomes in comparison to his championship runs with the Chiefs.

Over the course of those eight games, Pennel’s statistics were relatively subdued, with 15 tackles, including one for a loss, and an absence of quarterback hits or safeties. This underscored his limited impact on a Bengals squad that has struggled to find its footing this season, stumbling to a 3-5 record as of now.

Pennel’s tenure with the Chiefs

During his four-year stretch with the Chiefs, playing under the strategic brilliance of Reid and alongside Mahomes, Pennel contributed significantly to Kansas City’s success, which culminated in Super Bowl victories in both 2019 and 2023.

Across 42 regular-season games, Pennel amassed 82 combined tackles, comprised of 38 solo and 44 assisted efforts, along with six tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, and four sacks, demonstrating his capability and value as an effective force on the defensive line of the Chiefs.

In postseason play, including his two Super Bowl appearances, Pennel registered 30 combined tackles, with 12 solo and 18 assisted, alongside one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit, further cementing his reputation as a dependable performer during critical moments.

Pennel’s future in the NFL

With the NFL trade deadline looming, Pennel finds himself at a career crossroads. While his future remains uncertain, the possibility of joining another franchise for the remainder of the season exists. However, as of now, there have been no reports of any teams expressing interest in acquiring his services, leaving his next move shrouded in speculation.