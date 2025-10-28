Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have a reason for concern despite the Kansas City Chiefs‘ comfortable win over the Washington Commanders, with running back Isiah Pacheco getting injured Monday night.

On Tuesday, the head coach and quarterback received a concerning update on the star running back, whose return date remains unclear. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Pacheco is considered “week-to-week with an MCL sprain.”

While the uncertainty surrounding his return date is far from ideal, at least the Chiefs aren’t looking at a long-term injury here. An ACL injury would’ve kept Pacheco on the sidelines for longer, so at least Reid and Mahomes know their star RB probably won’t miss significant time.

The hit that injured Isiah Pacheco on Monday

Pacheco suffered a scary hit on his right knee when tackled by a Commanders defender during the fourth quarter, which forced him to exit the field. It didn’t take a toll on the result thought, and neither on his morale.

The running back immediately looked in high spirits regardless of the hit, getting back on his feet and clapping after being checked by the Chiefs doctors on the sideline.

What are the Chiefs’ next games after Pacheco’s injury?

Pacheco’s injury doesn’t come in great timing for the Chiefs, with a challenging road game upon them. On Sunday, Kansas City will travel to Buffalo to play Josh Allen and the Bills in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season.

Needless to say, Reid and Mahomes hope to count on Pacheco for what could be an early test to their championship aspirations. In the event Pacheco doesn’t make it on time for the Bills game, at least he’ll have an extra week to recover without missing another game as the Chiefs will rest in Week 10 before visiting the Denver Broncos on November 16.

Injury threatens Pacheco’s momentum, but Chiefs already experienced this

Pacheco led the Chiefs in rushing on Monday with 12 carries for 58 yards before getting injured, improving his stats to 78 carries for 329 yards in the 2025 NFL season, where he boasts one touchdown.

His absence would definitely be a huge blow for Reid and Mahomes, though the Chiefs seem prepared to operate without him. Kansas City learned how to play without Pacheco when he got injured early last year, so this wouldn’t be exactly a new scenario at Arrowhead.

Chiefs’ RB depth chart: Who are options behind Pacheco?

Kareem Hunt, who returned to KC last year after Pacheco’s injury, has made such an impression in his second stint with the franchise that he remains a key member of the Chiefs’ RB room, with 62 carries for 245 yards and four touchdowns in 2025.

Behind Hunt, Reid also counts on rookie Brashard Smith, whose snaps could increase should Pacheco stay on the sidelines. Elijah Mitchell, who arrived in free agency from the San Francisco 49ers, could also see an increased role.

The Chiefs’ practice squad also includes fullback Carson Steele, who played running back during Pacheco’s injury early in 2024, and former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

NFL trade deadline date drawing nearer

Whether Reid deems these options enough to replace Pacheco remains to be seen. Since we’re not talking about a serious injury, chances are that the Chiefs’ RB room remains untouched.

However, with the 2025 NFL trade deadline approaching, Kansas City will still have a chance to add at the position. NFL teams will have until November 4 at 4 PM (ET) to make trades.