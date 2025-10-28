Patrick Mahomes reveals two words he told Travis Kelce after drop, before Chiefs’ eventual win vs Commanders

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce delivered yet another memorable performance for the Kansas City Chiefs, putting on a show against the Washington Commanders in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season. But it took them a while to find their usual connection at Arrowhead.

Before exploding with six catches for 99 yards and a touchdown, Kelce led to a Commanders interception by dropping a pass from Mahomes on third down early in the second quarter.

The game was still scoreless by then, and the outlook wasn’t encouraging. Still, Mahomes wanted Kelce to stay calm, believing they would bounce back. Speaking to the media after the game, the quarterback revealed two words he had for the tight end: be patient.

“The first read was to Trav (Kelce) on a little out and up. He kind of got collisioned on the route, which I thought he probably would’ve won, got collisioned. But we had talked about it all week; I told him just be patient. I was like, ‘Be patient. I’ll be looking that way, but I think you’re going to be open so just be in the spot.’ And he was in the perfect spot at the right time and was able to push up in the pocket and make the throw to him and he got into the end zone,” Mahomes said, via Sports Illustrated.

Travis Kelce reacts after an interception by Bobby Wagner.

Mahomes’ words for Kelce aged perfectly well

Mahomes’ confidence paid off. Far from losing his head or his patience, Kelce stayed locked in and played an instrumental role in the Chiefs’ commanding, 28-7 victory over the Commanders.

Kelce’s 10-yard touchdown catch, his third of the 2025 NFL season, came in the third quarter, increasing the Chiefs’ lead to 20-7 before Harrison Butker successfully converted for an extra point.

“I mean that stuff happens,” Mahomes added about Kelce’s drop. “Just like how I threw an interception earlier in the game. You got to move on from mistakes. They were able to make plays in that first half but luckily for us, our defense stepped up. It’s a full team. The defense steps up whenever we’re struggling. We’re able to go out there and put up points in that second half and that speaks to the grit that we have as a football team.”

Mahomes will never stop trusting Kelce

In case anyone had any doubt, Mahomes proved his unwavering confidence in Kelce by targeting the tight end in the very next drive after his drop. Did Mahomes do it on purpose to boost his teammate’s morale?

“I don’t know if it was because of the drop. That’s a very reliable guy (Kelce) in big moments. He steps up to the occasion and I think the interception – that’s kind of not normal. The normal is him making the play and making a big play in a big moment,” Mahomes said. “Whenever we get the matchups, they had a lot of guys focus on Rashee (Rice) and some of these other guys. Let’s get it to the big 87 and let him get the first down and move the chains.”

Monday was definitely a satisfying night for Kelce, who tied Priest Holmes for the most regular-season touchdowns in Kansas City Chiefs history (83). This year, the 36-year-old boasts 37 receptions for 474 yards and three TDs, proving that, in his case, age is just a number.