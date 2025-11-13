49ers announce their pick between Mac Jones and Brock Purdy for the Cardinals matchup

The San Francisco 49ers will play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11 as they seek a bounce-back win following last week’s embarrassing defeat. The starting quarterback will be Brock Purdy, leaving Mac Jones on the sideline.

Shanahan delivered a range of news on KNBR, including confirmation that the 49ers have Purdy ready to play and will use him against the Cardinals. He also confirmed when Rickey Pearsall will be available to play. For now, Jones will remain the QB2.

“Kyle Shanahan on KNBR said that he thought of activating Brock Purdy last week, but this week’s two main practices — ft. no pain in Purdy’s toe — have fully convinced the 49ers to bring back QB1: ‘No point in messing around. It’s time to go,’” wrote David Lombardi, reporting Shanahan’s comments.

Developing story…