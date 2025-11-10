Trending topics:
NFL

Mac Jones explains the real reason behind his two-year deal with the 49ers

Mac Jones has been a genuinely viable solution for the San Francisco 49ers in addressing their need for a quality backup quarterback. However, his decision to sign a two-year deal has prompted questions.

By Richard Tovar

Mac Jones #10 of the San Francisco 49ers
Mac Jones has started seven games for the San Francisco 49ers this season, when asked why he agreed to a two-year deal, Jones made it clear that his decision wasn’t just about money or length. “It was what was presented to me, and I wanted to get back to having fun playing football,” he said. “I wanted to get around a good organization that believes in its players. The future will take care of itself.”

After the 49ers’ recent game against the Rams, head coach Kyle Shanahan backed his quarterback despite the loss. “Definitely gave us a chance to win,” Shanahan said, emphasizing the leadership and confidence Jones has brought to the team.

Teammates like Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle echoed that praise. “He’s made a Pro Bowl and is a hell of a quarterback,” said McCaffrey. Kittle added, “I did not think he’d be this good. He’s awesome. One hell of a football player. 33 of 39 or whatever the statistic was, that’s a hell of a football game.”

