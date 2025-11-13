Kyle Shanahan confirms when Ricky Pearsall will return for the 49ers

Trending topics:
The time has finally arrived for Ricky Pearsall to return to the field and help the San Francisco 49ers; the good news was delivered by Kyle Shanahan himself.

By Richard Tovar

Ricky Pearsall warms up prior to a game vs the Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Santa Clara.
Kyle Shanahan will have new offensive weapons available this week for the San Francisco 49ers, one of whom is Ricky Pearsall, who will finally be back for the Week 11 game against the Cardinals. It is refreshing news for the offensive line.

Shanahan spoke with KNBR, where he revealed that Pearsall will be ready for this week. As early as November 12, the head coach had been notified by the training staff that the wide receiver was ready to return.

