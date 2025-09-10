49ers could consider a Falcons QB as Brock Purdy’s replacement amid injury concerns

As the San Francisco 49ers approach Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season, uncertainty surrounds quarterback Brock Purdy, who appeared injured in the team’s opener. In that scenario, speculation is growing about a potential replacement who currently plays for the Atlanta Falcons.

Brock Purdy’s status is unclear for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints due to injuries to his left shoulder and toe. San Francisco is closely monitoring the situation of its star and is already considering using another player in that role.

If Purdy can’t play, 49ers backup quarterback Mac Jones would be in line to start against the Saints. As the week of practice continues, another name has surfaced, a Falcons quarterback who has been looking to leave his team for some time.

Who could replace Purdy?

If Purdy misses more games due to injury and Jones falls short of the challenge of being a starter in the NFL, analysts Mike Florio and Myles Simmons of NBC Sports have suggested Kirk Cousins as a possible addition to the 49ers’ roster.

Kirk Cousins of the Falcons

It’s clear that after dealing with injury issues last season, the 49ers don’t want that scenario to derail their plans for the current campaign. San Francisco remains urgent about securing stability at the quarterback position.

Cousins’ situation with the Falcons

Cousins is always a name that comes up when teams are searching for a quarterback around the league. The Falcons veteran finds himself in a complicated situation in Atlanta during the 2025 season. After signing a four-year, $180 million contract in March 2024, he has not secured the starting role and now appears open to the idea of leaving the team.