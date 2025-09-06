Baker Mayfield, Bucs receive great news regarding key player’s status for Week 1 game vs. Falcons

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have real hype coming into this NFL season. To start their campaign, they face divisional rivals Atlanta Falcons, which pose a threat. However, they just received incredible news to make them confident on their defensive output against their Week 1 opponents.

Bucs Pro Bowl defensive tackle, Vita Vea, has been struggling with a foot injury. However, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, despite missing two practices this week, Vea will be able to play. Schultz also stated that Vea could be on a pitch count, but it depends on if there are any setbacks between now and the game.

Vea is not only a team captain, but he is a defensive machine. Regarded as one of the NFL’s strongest players, Vea is a wall when it comes to run defense. He is also massive and excels at moving offensive linemen around, even creating more opportunities for his teammates to rack up some sacks or tackles for loss. He can create pressure directly or indirectly.

Vea is the main man on the trenches for Tampa Bay

While the Bucs do have a very talented defensive line, Vea is arguably the biggest difference maker. Last season alone, Vea had seven sacks, a career-high that also led to 10 tackles for loss, 13 QB hits and all this culminated in a Pro Bowl selection.

Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When Vea is on the field, every snap is dangerous for the opposing team. While he might not be commonly associated as one of the best defensive players on the league, Vea is a menace. Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons will have to be very careful and fast if they don’t want to suffer plenty of pressure.

Who will join Vea in the Bucs defensive line?

Defensive end Calijah Kancey led the team in sacks last season with 7.5. Also, Logan Hall and Lavonte David combined for 11 sacks last year. However, all eyes are on new-face Haason Reddick, who has been a great defensive player for years in the NFL.

This defensive line could arguably become one of the best in the NFL. If injuries don’t make it impossible, the Bucs have good pass rushers, physicality to defend the run, and experienced players. Pair that with Baker Mayfield‘s offense and this team could become a serious contender.