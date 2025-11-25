Trending topics:
NFL

Brock Purdy breaks silence on his interception meltdown during 49ers–Panthers game

Everyone wanted to know what was going through Brock Purdy's mind after the multiple interceptions he suffered in the game that the San Francisco 49ers ultimately won over the Carolina Panthers at home.

By Richard Tovar

Brock Purdy will play his 4th NFL season with the San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy will play his 4th NFL season with the San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy didn’t hide from the moment after throwing three interceptions in a rough first half against the Carolina Panthers. Asked if the turnovers shook his confidence, Purdy admitted the pressure is real, saying, “When you turn the ball over three drives in a row, you feel the pressure. This is why we are put in this position. I can handle this.”

He emphasized that quarterbacks can’t afford to crumble when things spiral. You can’t lose confidence in yourself. You can’t shrivel back and take a bunch of checkdowns and stuff,” Purdy said, pointing out that staying aggressive and reading out plays is part of the job, even in the middle of a meltdown.

Despite the performance, Purdy insisted he’s built to rebound. He acknowledged the frustration, “Obviously, I don’t want to have that kind of performance. I’m an NFL quarterback,” but made it clear he’s already focused on responding the right way. “It’s all about how you prepare and move onto the next,” he said, framing the night as a test he plans to overcome.

