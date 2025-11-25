Brock Purdy breaks silence on his interception meltdown during 49ers–Panthers game

Brock Purdy didn’t hide from the moment after throwing three interceptions in a rough first half against the Carolina Panthers. Asked if the turnovers shook his confidence, Purdy admitted the pressure is real, saying, “When you turn the ball over three drives in a row, you feel the pressure. This is why we are put in this position. I can handle this.”

He emphasized that quarterbacks can’t afford to crumble when things spiral. “You can’t lose confidence in yourself. You can’t shrivel back and take a bunch of checkdowns and stuff,” Purdy said, pointing out that staying aggressive and reading out plays is part of the job, even in the middle of a meltdown.

Despite the performance, Purdy insisted he’s built to rebound. He acknowledged the frustration, “Obviously, I don’t want to have that kind of performance. I’m an NFL quarterback,” but made it clear he’s already focused on responding the right way. “It’s all about how you prepare and move onto the next,” he said, framing the night as a test he plans to overcome.

