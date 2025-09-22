49ers get terrible update on Nick Bosa: How many starters has San Francisco lost to injury?

While the start to the season couldn’t have been better for the San Francisco 49ers from a statistical standpoint — winning their first three games — the Bay Area team continues to pile up injuries. The latest setback comes with the confirmation of a serious injury to star pass rusher Nick Bosa, adding yet another headache for head coach Kyle Shanahan moving forward.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport via his official X account (formerly Twitter), it is believed that Nick Bosa has suffered a torn ACL — an injury that would sideline him for the remainder of the season.

“49ers star DE Nick Bosa is believed to have suffered a torn ACL on Sunday, sources say. Bosa left Sunday early, giving the thumbs down while walking off. He knew,” the insider reported via @RapSheet.

There’s no doubt that this is a significant loss for a roster that has been depleted by injuries since the start of the season.

How many starters has San Francisco lost to injury?

Bosa’s injury adds to the growing list of starters who have gone down over the first three weeks of the NFL season for Kyle Shanahan’s squad. Among the most notable names are quarterback Brock Purdy, tight end George Kittle, wide receiver Jauan Jennings, and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on these injuries via his official X account. “The 49ers have already played games this season without Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, and Brandon Aiyuk, and now they’ll be without Nick Bosa for the rest of the year.”

*Developing story…