John Lynch signals Brandon Aiyuk may rejoin the 49ers after clarifying what really happened

John Lynch sounded optimistic about a Brandon Aiyuk comeback, noting the receiver is progressing well. “Brandon’s rehabbing. He’s trying to get back on the field,” Lynch said to NBCS 49ers, while also addressing rumors by explaining that “some things were reported this week that happened a long time ago.” He added both sides “have moved on from that.”

Lynch emphasized that the 49ers keep very few rules, but they matter. “There are things that happen, there’s basic rules, team rules, league rules,” he said. “The ones we do have are very important… this is the first time it’s happened in our tenure.” He explained the team “had no other recourse” but to act on those rules.

The GM closed by making it clear they want Aiyuk back. “We want nothing more for Brandon to come back and be a part of this team,” Lynch said, praising him as “a really good football player” who has “done a lot for our team.” With 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns since 2020, he reminded everyone the 49ers are “better when he’s on the field.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aiyuk drama could finally be in the past

Based on John Lynch’s latest comments, it now appears the possibility of Brandon Aiyuk leaving the 49ers, a situation fueled by reports that he wouldn’t push to collect outstanding money from the team and was at risk of being cut, may finally be fading away.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

This was the situation Aiyuk had been facing with the 49ers: “After Brandon Aiyuk failed to attend meetings and declined to participate in 49ers team activities, sources say the team responded by voiding the guaranteed money in his contract for 2026, asserting that the absences amounted to a failure to fulfill his contractual obligations,” Dianna Russini reported on X on November 21.

Advertisement

see also 49ers QB Brock Purdy turns heads with major admission about his injury

Would it be smart for the 49ers to bring Aiyuk back?

Yes, because he already knows the system inside out and has been highly consistent since 2021. Aiyuk has played 69 total games with San Francisco, and before 2024 he had 16 or more games every season. He topped 1,000 receiving yards in both 2022 and 2023, and in 2022 he scored a career-high eight touchdowns, showing exactly the kind of production the 49ers could use again.