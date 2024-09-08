49ers HC Kyle Shanahan makes something clear about Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk form

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed his expectations regarding the form of Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk for the season opener.

San Francisco 49ers will face Aaron Rodgers’ New York Jets on Monday night and Kyle Shanahan showed concern about Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk form for the game.

The two key players of the San Francisco team have already agreed to their continuity and have been training in the days before the duel, but there is no certainty about their presence in Week 1 of the NFL season.

“It would be weird to see Trent Williams playing the whole game,” Shanahan said. 49ers’ left tackle is coming off a considerable period of inactivity, but his importance to the team positions him to get minutes on the field. “He’ll be honest with us about how he feels,” confirmed head coach Shanahan.

Brandon Aiyuk presents a similar case, as the resolution of his new contract has kept him on days off. “He had a really good week. He looks good and is ready to play,” Shanahan said about the wide receiver.

Aiyuk and Williams’ new contracts with San Francisco 49ers

Trent Williams ended his strike and recently agreed to a three-year $82.6 million contract extension. The deal includes $48 million at signing, a signing bonus and the highest amount in the league ($27.65 million) for offensive linemen this season.

Aiyuk signed a four-year $120 million extension at the end of August, including a $23 million signing bonus, and an average salary of $30 million per year. His case, like Williams’, resulted in a lengthy negotiation that took both players away from a full workout to arrive in the best possible shape for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.

Shanahan chooses Brandon Allen as 49ers’ backup QB

Kyle Shanahan selected Brandon Allen as the 49ers’ backup quarterback in a decision that took several days of analysis and a choice over Josh Dobbs as an alternative for the position. “I thought he did some better things in practice,” the head coach concluded.