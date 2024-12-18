In a scenario reminiscent of the 2013 San Diego Chargers’ thrilling last-minute playoff berth after an overtime victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, the San Francisco 49ers are hoping for a miracle. With Brock Purdy leading the charge, the 49ers understand that their chances of clinching an NFL postseason spot stand at just 1%.

The team’s performance this season has been inconsistent, with struggles at critical points in the regular season. As a result, the next three games will be decisive. While the opportunity still exists, the odds are slim, not only must the 49ers deliver wins, but they also need favorable outcomes in other games.

To keep their playoff dreams alive, the 49ers must win their upcoming matchups: against the Dolphins in Miami, the Lions at home in San Francisco, and the Cardinals in Arizona. Even if they succeed, their fate depends on how other results unfold over the next three weeks.

The margin for error is non-existent, and Purdy and his teammates are acutely aware of the stakes. Mathematically, the possibility of making the playoffs is still alive, but it requires other teams to stumble, at least to secure a Wild Card spot. Let’s break down exactly what the 49ers need to do to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Christian McCaffrey with Brock Purdy, players of the San Francisco 49ers

49ers’ miracle scenario to clinch the Playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers face a do-or-die situation where losing is not an option. The team is well aware that only a specific chain of events will secure them a playoff berth. Here’s what needs to happen:

The Commanders must lose all their remaining games.

The Cardinals need to lose at least one of their next three games.

The Rams must lose all their remaining games.

The Falcons must lose two of their final three games.

Examining each team’s schedule reveals the daunting challenge ahead for San Francisco. For the Washington Commanders, their remaining matchups include the Eagles (already playoff-bound), the Falcons, and the Cowboys—both of whom are vying for NFL postseason spots.

As for the Cardinals, their fixtures include games against the Panthers (eliminated from contention), the Rams (still in the playoff hunt), and the 49ers themselves. San Francisco may benefit if the Cardinals lose to the Rams, but the 49ers must also win the critical January 5 matchup to stay alive.

The Rams’ scenario is perhaps the least likely to work in the 49ers’ favor. Los Angeles is riding a strong wave of momentum and faces the Jets (eliminated), the Cardinals, and the Seahawks—three winnable games for a team in great form. Finally, the Falcons, who will play the Giants (eliminated), the Commanders, and the Panthers, add another layer of complexity to San Francisco’s playoff hopes.

Purdy’s contract could hinge on playoff performance

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy’s future contract negotiations may be influenced heavily by his postseason performance, according to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero.

“The situation is this: He’s eligible for a contract extension starting at the end of the regular season, which will likely coincide with the conclusion of the 49ers’ season as a whole,” Pelissero explained. “Next year is a contract year. If a deal is going to get done, I would anticipate it being at the top of the quarterback market for all the reasons I just said.”

Pelissero continued by questioning the 49ers’ willingness to meet Purdy’s potential asking price: “Are the 49ers willing to go to that level, or could we see a standoff with their starting quarterback into the offseason? Based on his production and playoff success, it’s clear Purdy feels he deserves to be paid at the top of the market.”